Smokies lose game, series to Jackson, 16-8

(Tennessee Smokies) The Jackson Generals (7-6) doubled up the Tennessee Smokies (7-6) 16-8 to clinch the five-game series Thursday night at Smokies Stadium. Nico Hoerner finished 3-for-4, was hit by a pitch, and scored a run. Former Smokie Jeffrey Baez finished 3-for-6 with two doubles and five RBI’s.

Jazz Chisholm’s two-run home run off RHP Zach Hedges got the scoring started in the top of the first. Jhonny Pereda singled to open up the bottom of the second and came around to score on Roberto Caro’s sacrifice fly. Drew Ellis and Galli Cribbs opened up the fifth with back-to-back doubles, giving the Generals a 3-1 lead. After a sacrifice bunt from RHP Sam Lewis (W, 1-1), Cribbs scored on Jeffrey Baez’ RBI-double.

The Smokies rallied for four in the fifth to take their first lead. Connor Myers, Caro, and Jesse Hodges started the inning with three straight doubles to cut the deficit to 4-3. Hodges scored the tying run on a groundout, and Nico Hoerner scored on a wild pitch to give the Smokies a 5-4 lead.

Jackson answered with a six-run sixth. Ellis hit an RBI-double to tie the game at five. Dominic Miroglio then scored on a groundout to give Jackson the lead back. Jamie Westbrook socked a pinch-hit RBI-single to push the lead to 7-5, Baez hit into a fielder’s choice to score Cribbs, and Smith capped off the innings’ scoring with a two-run home run to right field.

The Generals would score six runs over the next two innings. In the fifth, it was a Cribbs Jr. RBI-single and a three-run double from Baez to extend the lead to 14-5. Marcus Wilson hit a two-out, two-run home run in the eighth to run the lead to 16-5. The Smokies pushed across three in the bottom half to cut the score to 16-8. Charcer Burks scored on a groundout and Clayton Daniel and Hoerner hit back-to-back two-out RBI-singles.

LHP Lucas Luetge (W, 1-0) earned the win in relief. He walked one and did not allow a run over 0.2 innings. Major League Rehabber LHP Xavier Cedeno (L, 0-1) suffered the loss after allowing four runs in 0.1 innings.

The Smokies conclude their five-game series with the Generals Friday night at Smokies Stadium. First pitch is 7 PM ET, RHP Brad Markey will start the finale for the Smokies against RHP Matt Peacock for Jackson.