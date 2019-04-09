Smokies’ finale vs. M-Braves rained out

(Tennessee Smokies) Monday night’s game between the Tennessee Smokies and Mississippi Braves has been cancelled due to inclement weather. The game will not be made up, as the two teams do not meet again in the first half of the season.

Fans who purchased tickets to Monday night’s game can redeem their ticket for a ticket voucher to any remaining 2019 Smokies home game at the Smokies’ box office.

The Smokies resume play and begin a five-game series on Wednesday night, April 10 in Birmingham as they take on the Barons.