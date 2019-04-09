Home / Local Sports / Smokies’ finale vs. M-Braves rained out

Smokies’ finale vs. M-Braves rained out

Jim Harris 1 day ago Local Sports Leave a comment 30 Views

(Tennessee Smokies) Monday night’s game between the Tennessee Smokies and Mississippi Braves has been cancelled due to inclement weather. The game will not be made up, as the two teams do not meet again in the first half of the season.

Fans who purchased tickets to Monday night’s game can redeem their ticket for a ticket voucher to any remaining 2019 Smokies home game at the Smokies’ box office.

The Smokies resume play and begin a five-game series on Wednesday night, April 10 in Birmingham as they take on the Barons.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Smokies take season opener over Mississippi, 7-5

(Tennessee Smokies press release) The Tennessee Smokies (1-0) plated runs in five of their eight …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2019 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.