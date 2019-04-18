Smokies drop second in a row to Generals, 7-6

(Tennessee Smokies) The Tennessee Smokies (7-5) fell to the Jackson Generals (6-6) 7-6 after losing a four-run lead at Smokies Stadium on Wednesday night.

Marcus Wilson and the Generals picked up where they left off yesterday homering in the second inning to grab a 1-0 lead. The Smokies had an answer for an early Jackson lead this time, putting up five runs in the third.

Leading off the scoring surge was Christian Donahue’s sacrifice fly to bring Clayton Daniel home. Jared Young added an RBI-single, and Robel Garcia concluded the scoring with a deep three-run home run to right, making it a 5-1 game.

Jackson woke up in the seventh, exploding for six runs off of LHP Manuel Rondon (L, 1-2). Former Smokies outfielder Jeffrey Baez hit a line drive single with the bases loaded to start the comeback. Pavin Smith kept things rolling with a two-run double to tie the game at five.

Daulton Varsho hit into fielder’s choice that scored one, and a Ramon Hernandez sacrifice fly tacked on the go-ahead runs, giving Jackson a 7-5 lead.

In the bottom half of the seventh, the Smokies cut the deficit to one run after a Connor Myers single dribbled between third and short sending Roberto Caro home.

RHP Tyler Mark (W, 1-0) earned his first win of the season of the season after one shutout inning. RHP Michael Kohn (S, 3) came in for the ninth to secure the save for Jackson, striking out all three batters.

Smokies starter RHP Cory Abbott gave up just three hits and one run over five innings of work.

Game four of the series is Thursday night at 7:00 pm ET at Smokies Stadium. RHP Thomas Hatch (0-0, 0.00 ERA) gets the start for the Smokies while Jackson sends out RHP Sam Lewis (0-1, 2.16 ERA). Enjoy $1 draft beers and Pepsi products all game long during Thirsty Thursdays, presented by Coors Light.