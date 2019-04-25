Home / Local Sports / Smokies close homestand with 4-3 win

Smokies close homestand with 4-3 win

Jim Harris

(Tennessee Smokies) A pair of runs in the seventh and eighth innings from the Chattanooga Lookouts (7-11) produced a 4-3 win over the Tennessee Smokies (10-8) to wrap up a 3-2 series win for the Smokies at Smokies stadium on Wednesday afternoon.

After a scoreless first four innings, Robel Garcia’s three-run homer to right field got the Smokies on the board first. Chattanooga would cut the deficit to one in the seventh when Luis Gonzalez doubled to score two. 

Ibandel Isabel’s two-run homer completed the comeback in the eighth to make it a 4-3 lead for Chattanooga. 

The Smokies stranded ten baserunners in the loss and were 2-for-13 with runners in scoring position.

Smokies starter RHP Zach Hedges looked solid throwing for five innings allowing three hits, no runs, and striking out three. Chattanooga’s right-hander Tony Santillan endured a rough 4.1 innings giving up eight hits and three runs. 

Picking up the loss was RHP Michael Rucker (L, 0-1) after surrendering four runs off four hits over three innings. On the winning side, RHP Ryan Hendrix (W, 3-0) collected the win from two strikeouts in one inning. RHP Alex Powers (S, 3) earned his third save of the season. 

The Smokies head to Jacksonville (5-14) to take on the Jumbo Shrimp with game one coming Thursday night at 7:05 PM ET. RHP Cody Poteet (1-2, 5.06 ERA) gets the ball for Jacksonville, while the Smokies hand the ball to the righty Brad Markey (0-0, 27.00 ERA). 

