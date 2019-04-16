Home / Obituaries / Roy C. Haynes, 69, of Powell

Roy C. Haynes, 69, of Powell

Roy C. Haynes, 69, of Powell, TN passed away at U.T. Hospital April 13, 2019 and went home to be with the Lord.  He passed from many health issues.  He retired from from Highway Transport after 45 years.  He was a great fisherman, and his hobbies where grilling and spending time with his family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, D.F. Haynes; mother, Lottie Haynes; brothers, Everett, Buddy, Authur, Clifton, Little Jack, Benny, and Leon; and sister, Mary Franse.

He was a devoted husband to his wife, Diane of 48 years; and devoted father to his daughters, Regina McMillan and Tiffany Haynes. He has three granddaughters, Erica McMillan; Olivia McMillan, and Felicity Peters; four great grandchildren, Isabella, Hunter and Chloe McMillan, and  Josiah McMillan; sisters, Carolyn Whitsell and Wilma Patt; brother, Vernon Haynes; and many nieces and nephews.

He will be sadly missed by family, friends, and his little dog Tia.

 The family will receive friends Thursday, April 18, 2019 from 6-8 PM in the chapel of Holley-Gamble Funeral Home. Services will follow at 8 PM with Rev. Tony Slay officiating.

Family and friends will meet at 10:15 AM Friday, April 19, 2019 at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home and proceed to Woodhaven Memorial Gardens for a graveside service at 11 AM.  www.holleygamble.com

