Ronald George Hopper, age 75 of Clinton, TN passed away on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Summit View of Rocky Top in Rocky Top, TN. He spent a lot of time in prayer and reading his bible, was strong in his faith, loved his church and a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church in Powell, TN. Ronald loved to witness to others about the Lord, and would say his testimony is a grace experience. He enjoyed talking to his grandkids about sports, UT football and WWE.

Ronald is preceded in death by his mother, Gladys Hopper; his wife who he adored and loved very much, Dalphine Hopper; mother in law and father in law, Rev. Fred and Marie Bean; and a host of other relatives.

Ronald is survived by his sons, Ronald Hopper and wife, Nichole of Rocky Top, TN, Terry Hopper and wife Geri of Clinton, TN, Timmy Hopper and wife Donna of Heiskell, TN; sister, Brenda Brown of Medora, IN; grandchildren, Patience, Summer, Destiny, Christian, Hannah, Madison, Mason, Dylan, Rebecca, and Emily; great grandchildren, Addison, Raelynn, Colton, and Brentley; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Ronald’s family will receive his friends from 6:00pm – 8:00pm in the chapel of Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN on Monday, April 15, 2019. Ronald’s funeral service will be at 5:00pm on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at Jarnigan Chapel Baptist Church in Clinton, TN with Rev. Joey Cagley and Brother Robert Goins officiating. His interment will immediately follow his funeral service at the church cemetery. Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements.