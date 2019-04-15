Home / Obituaries / Ronald George Hopper, age 75 of Clinton

Ronald George Hopper, age 75 of Clinton

Jim Harris 1 day ago Obituaries Leave a comment 43 Views

Ronald George Hopper, age 75 of Clinton, TN passed away on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Summit View of Rocky Top in Rocky Top, TN.  He spent a lot of time in prayer and reading his bible, was strong in his faith, loved his church and a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church in Powell, TN. Ronald loved to witness to others about the Lord, and would say his testimony is a grace experience.  He enjoyed talking to his grandkids about sports, UT football and WWE.

Ronald is preceded in death by his mother, Gladys Hopper; his wife who he adored and loved very much, Dalphine Hopper; mother in law and father in law, Rev. Fred and Marie Bean; and a host of other relatives.

Ronald is survived by his sons, Ronald Hopper and wife, Nichole of Rocky Top, TN, Terry Hopper and wife Geri of Clinton, TN, Timmy Hopper and wife Donna of Heiskell, TN; sister, Brenda Brown of Medora, IN; grandchildren, Patience, Summer, Destiny, Christian, Hannah, Madison, Mason, Dylan, Rebecca, and Emily; great grandchildren, Addison, Raelynn, Colton, and Brentley; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Ronald’s family will receive his friends from 6:00pm – 8:00pm in the chapel of Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN on Monday, April 15, 2019.  Ronald’s funeral service will be at 5:00pm on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at Jarnigan Chapel Baptist Church in Clinton, TN with Rev. Joey Cagley and Brother Robert Goins officiating.  His interment will immediately follow his funeral service at the church cemetery.  Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Roberta Ruth (Bobbie) Williams, 88

Roberta Ruth (Bobbie) Williams, 88, peacefully took her last breath in this world and went …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2019 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.