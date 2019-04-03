Home / Obituaries / Roger Phillips, age 58 of Clinton

Roger Phillips, age 58 of Clinton

Roger Phillips, age 58 of Clinton, Tennessee passed away on Monday, April 1, 2019 at the North Knoxville Medical Center. Roger was born January 24, 1961 in Oak Ridge, Tennessee. He was of the Baptist Faith. Roger loved watching Andy Griffith, Beverly Hillbillies and Westerns. He also enjoyed working on cars with his sons and race.  He told everyone he loved them every day. Roger will be missed by so many.  He is preceded in death by his father, Elmer Phillips, grandparents, Carlie & Lucy Phillips, Rob & Dessie Phillips, father-in-law, Bayless Aslinger, brother-in-law, Lance Aslinger, uncles, Earl, Burl, Arvil, and Billy R. Phillips, and JL and Raymond Tucker, and aunt Betty Phillips.

Survivors:

Mother                                         Pearl Phillips of Clinton

Sons                                            Dylan Phillips of Lake City

                                                     Drew Phillips of Clinton

Daughter                                     Ashley Long of Lake City

Wife                                             Patty Aslinger of Lake City

Sisters                                         Linda and Dewayne Phillips and daughter Misty of Briceville

                                                     Karen and Elmer Dupes and daughter Kaylee of Vonore

Uncles                                         Murl Phillips of Clinton

                                                     Lester Phillips of Florida

                                                     Coye Phillips of Lake City

Aunts                                           Helen Tucker of Clinton

                                                     Mary Bunch of Lake City

                                                     Bertha Phillips of Clinton

                                                     Stella Thomas of Lake City

                                                     Louise Thomas of Lake City

3 Grandchildren

And many other family members and friends

Visitation: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Thursday, April 4, 2019 at Hatmaker Funeral Home.

Funeral Service: 8:00 PM, Thursday, April 4, 2019 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Murl Phillips officiating.

Interment: 12:00 Noon, Friday, April 5, 2019 at Anderson Memorial Gardens in Clinton.

Hatmaker Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

