Roger Phillips, age 58 of Clinton, Tennessee passed away on Monday, April 1, 2019 at the North Knoxville Medical Center. Roger was born January 24, 1961 in Oak Ridge, Tennessee. He was of the Baptist Faith. Roger loved watching Andy Griffith, Beverly Hillbillies and Westerns. He also enjoyed working on cars with his sons and race. He told everyone he loved them every day. Roger will be missed by so many. He is preceded in death by his father, Elmer Phillips, grandparents, Carlie & Lucy Phillips, Rob & Dessie Phillips, father-in-law, Bayless Aslinger, brother-in-law, Lance Aslinger, uncles, Earl, Burl, Arvil, and Billy R. Phillips, and JL and Raymond Tucker, and aunt Betty Phillips.

Survivors:

Mother Pearl Phillips of Clinton

Sons Dylan Phillips of Lake City

Drew Phillips of Clinton

Daughter Ashley Long of Lake City

Wife Patty Aslinger of Lake City

Sisters Linda and Dewayne Phillips and daughter Misty of Briceville

Karen and Elmer Dupes and daughter Kaylee of Vonore

Uncles Murl Phillips of Clinton

Lester Phillips of Florida

Coye Phillips of Lake City

Aunts Helen Tucker of Clinton

Mary Bunch of Lake City

Bertha Phillips of Clinton

Stella Thomas of Lake City

Louise Thomas of Lake City

3 Grandchildren

And many other family members and friends

Visitation: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Thursday, April 4, 2019 at Hatmaker Funeral Home.

Funeral Service: 8:00 PM, Thursday, April 4, 2019 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Murl Phillips officiating.

Interment: 12:00 Noon, Friday, April 5, 2019 at Anderson Memorial Gardens in Clinton.

Hatmaker Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.