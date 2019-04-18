Robert Edward Long, 56 of Andersonville, Tennessee, passed away suddenly doing something for the ones he loved, on Monday April 15, 2019. He was born in Lake City, Tennessee, on August 1, 1962, to parents Jim and Jenny Mae Long.

He grew up on the family farm with 10 brothers and sisters, on Laurel Road and graduated from Clinton High School. He made a living as a Contractor and Farmer. His contracting career began at Evans Construction where he remained for many years to his most recent employment at Hicks Construction, where he built many staples within the community from the Git N Go markets to the Anderson County Detention Center as well as South Clinton Elementary School.

He raised quarter horses for many years but most recently raised cattle at his farm in Andersonville. You would typically find him in the hay fields or driving around town in his red Ford flatbed. He was the hardest working man to ever grace this earth and cared deeply for his Family. He never knew a stranger and touched so many with his outgoing and infectious personality. To sum Robert up would

take a book, but to keep it short he was the best you could find in a man in every way. From his belly laugh to his big bear hugs he could lift you up just being in his presence. Although most will remember him as a hard worker that was always on the go, his children will remember him as their hero. He lived his life for others in all things but most of all his family.

He is preceded in death by; parents, Jim and Jenny Mae Long; sisters, Rosa Mae Brooks, Jackie Long Dyer and Janie Long Jones. All of Clinton, TN.

His survivors include: Fiance Miranda Murphy and son Keegan of Andersonville; daughter Dawn (Chris) Lawson of Andersonville; daughter Carrissa (Austin) Keathley of Oak Ridge; Grandchildren, Hallie McClure and Brayden Lawson of Andersonville; Haiden Keathley of Oak Ridge; brother Roger (Sharon) Long of Powell; brother Nelson (Kathy) Long of Clinton; brother Clifton (Christi) Long of Clinton; James “Buddy” (Jean) Long of Charlestown, West Virginia; sisters, Cleo (Charlie) Robbins, Mary (Willard) Sprouse, Dorothy (Jerry) Brooks all of Clinton; brother-in-law Frank Dyer of Lenoir City, TN; many nieces, nephews and cousins; special friends; Kenneth Evans of Andersonville and family; Earl (Amy) Johnson of Heiskell and family.

Receiving of Friends and Family is set for Friday April 19, 2019 from 6pm-8pm at Holley Gamble in Clinton. Procession set for Saturday April 20, 2019 10am at Holley Gamble to interment at R.W. Long Cemetery to follow. Services officiated by Rev. Terry Steil.

Special account for in lieu of flowers: payable to Miranda Murphy-special account #2, Peoples Bank of the South at 2152 N. Charles G. Seivers Blvd, Clinton, TN 37716

Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.