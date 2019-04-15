Robert Charles Murray (better known as Bobby), age 49 of Powell

Robert Charles Murray better known as Bobby, age 49 of Powell, TN passed away on Monday, April 8, 2019 in Whiteville, TN. He enjoyed working out. Bobby loved people and his family, fishing, listening to music, and just enjoyed life in general.

Bobby is preceded in death by his father, Robert Gaines Murray.

Bobby is survived by his mother, Diane Perkey of Powell, TN; stepmother, Karen Murray of Knoxville, TN; the love of his life, Debbie Russell of Powell, TN; sons, Brian Sargent and wife, Michele, Andrew Sargent and wife, Ashley all of Maryville, TN; sisters, Sherry Swisher and husband, Benny of Blaine, TN, Tammy Jarnigan and husband Jeff of Pioneer, TN, Cindy Jet and husband Jason of Powell, TN, Rebecca Morris and husband Jeremy of Manchester, TN; step sister, Jaclyn McDonald and husband Scott of Masscott, TN; seven grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.

Bobby’s family will receive his friends from 5:00pm – 7:00pm on Monday, April 22, 2019 in the chapel of Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN with his celebration of life to follow at 7:00pm. Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements.