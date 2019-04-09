Home / Community Bulletin Board / Roane Choral Society to present ‘Gloria, Gloria!’

(Submitted) Roane Choral Society will present “Gloria, Gloria!” on Sunday, April 28, 2019, at 3:00 p.m. in the South Harriman Baptist Church, 626 Ruritan Road, Harriman. This concert features both the classic “Gloria” and a modern setting by composer Mark Hayes. The Society will be accompanied by members of the Knoxville Symphony Orchestra. Admission is by donation.   See www.roanechoralsociety.org.

