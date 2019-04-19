Home / Community Bulletin Board / Roane Anti-Drug Coalition announces Drug Drop-off points

Roane Anti-Drug Coalition announces Drug Drop-off points

Jim Harris 1 min ago Community Bulletin Board, Local News Leave a comment 8 Views

Saturday, April 27th from 10am-2pm is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day and the Roane County Anti-Drug Coalition will be at the following locations with the Police Departments. 
Wal-Mart…1102 No. Gateway Ave, Rockwood, TN 37854 
Walgreens…1797 Roane State Hwy, Harriman, TN 37748
Food City…1000 Ladd Landing Blvd, Kingston, TN 37763

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

REMINDER: Holiday closings

This Friday, April 19th, is Good Friday, and there will be several closings in observance …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2019 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.