Saturday, April 27th from 10am-2pm is
National Prescription Drug Take Back Day and the Roane County
Anti-Drug Coalition will be at the following locations with the
Police Departments.
Wal-Mart…1102 No. Gateway Ave, Rockwood, TN 37854
Walgreens…1797 Roane State Hwy, Harriman, TN 37748
Food City…1000 Ladd Landing Blvd, Kingston, TN 37763
Roane Anti-Drug Coalition announces Drug Drop-off points
Saturday, April 27th from 10am-2pm is
National Prescription Drug Take Back Day and the Roane County
Anti-Drug Coalition will be at the following locations with the
Police Departments.