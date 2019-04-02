Revival coming to Lakeview Baptist

Lakeview Baptist Church at 3330 West Wolf Valley Road in Clinton (37716) will hold a revival April 21st through the 26th with different preachers during each service.

Services will be held Sunday morning at 11 am and 7 pm nightly.

April 22nd features music from Faithful Promise and preaching by Jason Rogers. On April 23rd, the message will be delivered by Tony Hayes, with services led on the 24th by Jud Walker. The revival continues on the 25th with Jeremy McNally delivering the Word and concludes on the 26th with Bobby Smith preaching.

Everyone is welcome!