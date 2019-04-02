Home / Community Bulletin Board / Revival coming to Lakeview Baptist

Revival coming to Lakeview Baptist

Jim Harris 2 mins ago Community Bulletin Board Leave a comment 5 Views

Lakeview Baptist Church at 3330 West Wolf Valley Road in Clinton (37716) will hold a revival April 21st through the 26th with different preachers during each service.

Services will be held Sunday morning at 11 am and 7 pm nightly.

April 22nd features music from Faithful Promise and preaching by Jason Rogers. On April 23rd, the message will be delivered by Tony Hayes, with services led on the 24th by Jud Walker. The revival continues on the 25th with Jeremy McNally delivering the Word and concludes on the 26th with Bobby Smith preaching.

Everyone is welcome!

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Westcott arrangements announced, more tributes pour in

As we reported Friday, iconic Oak Ridge photographer Ed Westcott passed away Friday morning (March …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2019 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.