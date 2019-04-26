Home / Obituaries / Rev. Joe F. (Red) Wilson age 79 of Oak Ridge

Rev. Joe F. (Red) Wilson age 79 of Oak Ridge

Jim Harris 1 min ago Obituaries Leave a comment 7 Views

Rev. Joe F. (Red) Wilson age 79 of Oak Ridge went home to be with the Lord, April 23, 2019.

Joe was a Baptist Minister, Army Veteran, loving husband, Dad and Papaw.

Joe is survived by his wife of 59 years, Louise; daughter, Patricia Bowers and husband, Danny of Oak Ridge; son, Tim and wife Laura of Joyner; daughter, Suzan Stiles and Tony of Oak Ridge and son, Eric Wilson of Oak Ridge; grandchildren:  Caleb and wife, Samantha of Wartburg, Meghan Stiles of Knoxville and Heather Coppock of Oak Ridge, Sierra Wilson of Joyner; one great-granddaughter, Raylee Wilson of Wartburg.

Joe is also survived by five sisters:  Pat Stringfield, Rhonda Maples, Glenna Linville, Darlene Dyer and Marlene Brock; one brother, Richard Thomas.

Joe is preceded in death by his dad, Joseph Wilson; mother, Nora Lee Thomas and step-dad Vernie Thomas; three brothers:  Larry Wilson, Jim Wilson, and Freddy Thomas; and one sister, Wilma Jean Behymer.

The family will receive friends, Friday, April 26, 2019 between the hours of 6:00 pm and 8:00 pm at Premier Sharp Funeral Home in Oliver Springs.  The funeral will follow at 8:00 pm in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Doug Newberry and Pastor Ronnie Maples officiating.  Burial and graveside services will be held Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Anderson Memorial Gardens.  Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proudly serving the Wilson family and we invite you to share a message of condolence to the family at www.sharpfh.com

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Earl Henderson Barton, age 87 of Norris

Earl Henderson Barton,  age 87 of Norris, passed away Tuesday, April 23, 2019.  Born August …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2019 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.