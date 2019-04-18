Home / Community Bulletin Board / REMINDER: Holiday closings

Jim Harris 17 hours ago Community Bulletin Board, Featured, Local News Leave a comment 34 Views

This Friday, April 19th, is Good Friday, and there will be several closings in observance of that day.

Waste Connections will pick up garbage on its normal daily schedule on Friday, with no interruption in service, so if Friday is your trash day, get those cans to the curb tonight.

Clinton City Hall will be closed on Friday, but will reopen on Monday, April 22nd.

The Anderson County Courthouse and Senior Center will be closed on Friday, as will the county’s public libraries. The libraries will also be closed on Saturday for the Easter holiday. All reopen on Monday, as well. Anderson County Community Action will be closed on Friday, and reopen at their regular time on Monday.

Oak Ridge municipal offices will also be closed in observance of Good Friday and reopen on Monday, April 22.  Citizens should also be aware that the Oak Ridge Public Library and Oak Ridge Civic Center (including the Senior Center) will be closed from Friday, April 19, through Sunday, April 21, for the Good Friday and Easter holidays. 

