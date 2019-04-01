Home / Featured / Police pursuit Thursday ends with crash

Police pursuit Thursday ends with crash

Jim Harris

A police pursuit that began in the Anderson County portion of Oliver Springs Thursday evening ended in Roane County when the pursuing officer forced the fleeing suspect off the road.

Shortly after 6:30 pm Thursday, Oliver Springs Police officer David Laxton, driving an unmarked patrol car, tried to pull over a man identified as 39-year-old Eddie Kilby of Sunbright, but Kilby refused to pull over.

The chase continued into Morgan County, where the two vehicles made contact while crossing the Camp Austin Bridge on to Airport Road, then into Roane County on Interstate 40 headed east. Laxton ended the pursuit by using the left side of his crusier to strike the bak right-hand side of Kilby’s Ford Focus, which forced the car off the road and into an embankment.

No one was injured in the pursuit or the crash that ended it. Kilby was arrsted and charged with driving on a revoked license, reckless driving, violating the seat belt law and not having insurance. Other charges could be pending.

