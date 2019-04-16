Patricia Rainey Wenk, age 91 of Clinton, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Sunday, April 14, 2019.

Preceded in death by her parents, Brevard and Mildred Rainey; and sister, Mary Anne Peagler.

She is survived by her husband, Dr. Jule Wenk; son, Dr. Phil (Brenda) Wenk; daughters, Beth Fuqua, Anne (Greg) Lyles; Grandchildren, Andrea (Scott) Hardy, Alan (Barbie) Wenk, Ben , Rachel and Rebecca Fuqua, Lindsay (Nevin) Sharma, Kate (Nick) Munding, and David Lyles; great grandchildren, Caroline Hardy, Philip and Maggie Wenk, Jackson Munding, and Ava Sharma and brother, Dr. Joe (Pam) Rainey.

The family will receive friends Friday, April 19, 2019 from 1-2 PM at Memorial United Methodist Church. Funeral Service will follow at 2 PM with Rev. Don Thomas officiating. Interment will follow in Grandview Memorial Garden in Clinton, TN.

Memorials can be made to Memorial United Methodist Church at 323 North Main Street; Clinton, TN 37716

