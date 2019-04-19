Partially-downed tree closes Oak Ridge playground

The city of Oak Ridge’s Recreation and Parks Department announced Thursday that it has temporarily closed the A.K. Bissell Park Playground due to a partially fallen tree nearby. The playground will remain closed until crews are able to safely remove the tree, according to Thursday’s announcement.

Safety fencing has been installed around the playground and signs have been posted to notify the public of the closure. All residents and visitors should avoid the area until further notice.

Recreation and Parks staff estimate the closure will remain in effect through the Easter weekend and into next week.