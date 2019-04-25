ORPD announces Jenkins as newest Captain

The Oak Ridge Police Department named Brad Jenkins as its newest captain, promoting him from the rank of lieutenant earlier this month.

Captain Jenkins was publicly recognized by Oak Ridge City Council at the regular meeting on April 8. Chief of Police Robin Smith presented Captain Jenkins with his new badge, the same one worn by Chief Smith when he held the rank of captain with ORPD, according to a city press release..

Jenkins joined the Oak Ridge Police Department in 1988 after three years with the UT Chattanooga Police Department. During his career with ORPD, he has worked in the Patrol Division, the Criminal Investigations Division, Administration Services Unit, and Narcotics Unit.

He has been a member of the SWAT team since 1991 and has served as Team Commander since 2001. Captain Jenkins earned a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga and is a graduate of the Southeastern Leadership Academy (SELA).

In his new position, Captain Jenkins is responsible for leadership and management of the Patrol Division. He officially started in his new role on April 7.