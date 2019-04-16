ORICL releases catalog for summer term

(ORICL press release) Catalogs are now available for the summer term at ORICL (Oak Ridge Institute for Continued Learning). Online registration opens on April 23, and the summer term runs from June 3 through August 2. Registrations may be submitted in paper format as well. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to select from almost 70 interesting, informative, and/or entertaining classes and three special activities.

To take advantage of these outstanding offerings, one must join ORICL as a dues-paying member. The fee for membership is $100 for a full year of fall, winter/spring, and summer terms beginning in September; $80 for two terms beginning in January; and $45 for the summer term only. If you are already a member of ORICL for the 2018-19 session, there are no fees due. If you are new to ORICL, the fee will be $45 for the summer term.

What is ORICL? ORICL is a continuing education opportunity for seniors, retirees, and anyone else who is able to fit the classes into his/her schedule of activities. ORICL is sponsored by Roane State Community College, and most classes are held at the Oak Ridge campus of RSCC. The courses offer varying content and appeal to people from all backgrounds and educational levels. ORICL is learning, for the fun of learning, taught by people who love to teach to people who appreciate gaining new information.

There is no pressure, and there are no tests.

Summer term 2019 includes a varied selection of classes. ORICL members may select up to 10 classes. Class fulfillment will be on a first come, first served basis. The earlier you submit your registration, the better chance you will secure the classes you prefer.

Get a catalog and select the classes you want to take as soon as possible. Among the selections are classes on computers, dichroic glass pendants, health care, feminist spirituality, yoga for back care, Civil War medicine and surgery, Appalachian women poets, ignored heroes of World War II, the world of insects, family history workshop, Mark Twain’s religious writings, the big bang, fascinating characters, pretty pitchers, ballads and waltzes, birding by eye and ear, writing a memoir, and many more great opportunities.

As an added enticement, participants may register for special activities, the release said. Enhance your knowledge of the Civil War in Middle Tennessee with a trip to Oaklands Mansion in Murfreesboro and Stones River National Battlefield. Travel to Abingdon in Southwest Virginia for lunch at the Bone Fire Smokehouse and a play at the historic Barter Theatre. Visit the Gray Fossil Site to watch an active dig and then have lunch while enjoying a performance by a “teller-in-residence,” Andy Offutt Irwin. Trip fees are additional.

For more information about ORICL, to receive a catalog, or to become a member, contact the ORICL office at (865) 481-8222. The catalog is available online.