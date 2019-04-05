Oliver Springs in need of Ward 4 Alderman

First-term Oliver Springs Alderman Rusty Phillips announced during Thursday nights meeting of the Board of Aldermen and Mayor that he was resigning in order to accept a job as the town’s new street supervisor.

Phillips was elected to represent Ward 4 on the Board in November. The Board is now looking for someone to replace him, and interested residents of Oliver Springs’ Ward 4 are encouraged to contact City Manager Thomas McCormick at 865-435-7722.

BBB-TV reports that Phillips was chosen to be the next street supervisor in Oliver Springs after a panel made up of street supervisors and public works officials from neighboring municipalities gave him the highest scores of any candidate.