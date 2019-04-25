Officials update South Clinton Inclusive Playground project

Wednesday, Clinton city officials gave an update on the project to convert the playground in South Clinton to an “inclusive” playground.

The state has approved an approximately $115,000 Local Parks and Recreation Fund (LPRF) grant for the project, which will be added to the money also raised through donations from individuals, companies and other organizations, as well as city money earmarked for the renovation.

In a Wednesday press release, City Manager Roger Houck said that the existing bathrooms at the park have already been turned into larger family restrooms, and that city Public Works crews are standing by ready to start the removal of the current playground equipment. However, Houck did add that “further work cannot get underway until state contracts are signed. Jumping the gun on this project could put LPRF funds in jeopardy.”

State officials say that work on the new inclusive park should start early this summer.

The Inclusive South Clinton Playground will feature equipment that can be used by all children, regardless of physical or developmental challenges, ensuring that no one will be left out of the fun.