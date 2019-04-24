Home / Community Bulletin Board / Oak Ridge Chamber Spring Fling event Thursday

Oak Ridge Chamber Spring Fling event Thursday

The Oak Ridge Chamber of Commerce’s Spring Fling Primetime event will be held on Thursday, April 25, from 4 to 6 pm under a large tent that will be erected in the parking lot of the Chamber Offices at 1400 Oak Ridge Turnpike.

The free event, described as “the Chamber’s premiere networking event of the year” will feature some new additions to this week’s event, including live music from the band Twelve years Truce, food trucks with free samples, free samples of frozen custard from Freddy’s Frozen Custard, beer from Calhoun’s, a sidewalk chalk contest, and door prizes and other giveaways, and fun for the whole family.

Over 40 Chamber-member organizations have already reserved exhibit space to show off their services and/or products to not only fellow Chamber members, but to the community at large, as everyone is welcome at this free event.

For more information, visit www.oakridgechamber.org.

