MRN: Dale Jarrett latest Hall of Fame driver to grace airwaves

(MRN) Motor Racing Network will add another NASCAR Hall of Famer to its growing list of members throughout its 50 years for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series “GEICO 500” at Talladega Superspeedway this Sunday. 2014 inductee Dale Jarrett will handle the role of lead analyst in the MRN booth as the network broadcasts its 50th straight spring race at the 2.66-mile facility. It is the same role his father, and fellow Hall of Famer, Ned Jarrett held for many years at the network.

“I’m very excited MRN has given me the opportunity at Talladega to do something in NASCAR I’ve never done,” said Jarrett. “It’s always an exciting race, and to work my first radio broadcast at the track I scored my last victory is very special.”

The win Jarrett mentions was in October, 2005. After starting on the front row with his Yates Racing teammate Elliott Sadler, Jarrett took care of his UPS Ford all day long and made his move to the front when it mattered. He led just two laps en route to the win, holding off Tony Stewart and Matt Kenseth.

Jarrett won’t be the only guest analyst this weekend with Hall of Fame lineage. Ty Dillon, grandson of NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee Richard Childress will join the booth as analyst for Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series “MoneyLion 300”.