Morgan man injured in SUV crash

According to our partners at BBB-TV, a 20-year-old Morgan County man is recovering from serious injuries he sustained in an ATV crash on Wednesday afternoon.

The victim, identified by family members as P.J. Crass, was riding an ATV on Kring Hollow Road at Henry Road at around 2 pm, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, when he apparently ffailed to negotiate a curve and wrecked.

Crass suffered several possibly broken bones, as well as chest and internal injuries and was flown by Lifestar to UT Medical Center for treatment.

THP says that speed was the main contributing factor in the crash, and that charges are pending.