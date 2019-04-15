MENCS: Truex wins 1st short-track race

(MRN) Martin Truex Jr. scored his first career short-track win on Saturday night when he took the checkered flag in the Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway.

Truex came into the night having combined to lead 675 laps at Richmond with no victory to show for it. Tonight he led 186 laps and held off charges by Joey Logano and Clint Bowyer to score his first win at the 0.75-mile track and the 20th of his career.

“Really excited to win here at Richmond,” Truex Jr. said. “I’ve always loved coming here and a short track win, everybody kept asking when it was going to happen. Tonight we didn’t have the best car, but we’ve lost a lot with the best one.

“We’re just really excited. Everybody at JGR is doing a great job, just a blessing to drive these cars and have a great team.”

Logano put on a furious charge in the final two laps to get around Logano but could not and ended up second.

“Just not close enough, ran out of time there,” Logano said. “I figured something out with about 10 laps to go to make up some speed and got a decent run off of 2 on the last lap and thought I could maybe get to the outside.

“When you’re frustrated with second, that’s a good sign of where your team is.”

Clint Bowyer, Kevin Harvick and Denny Hamlin rounded out the top five.

Austin Dillon, Brad Keselowski, Kyle Busch, Ryan Newman and Paul Menard completed the first 10 finishers.

Kyle Busch and Logano won the night’s first two stages.

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series takes the Easter weekend off before returning to action on Sunday, April 28th at Talladega Superspeedway.

Top 10 race finishers

Fin Str Car Driver Make Laps Pts Status Laps Led 1 5 19 Martin Truex Jr Toyota 400 57 Running 186 2 3 22 Joey Logano Ford 400 54 Running 52 3 14 14 Clint Bowyer Ford 400 46 Running 0 4 1 4 Kevin Harvick Ford 400 48 Running 30 5 30 11 Denny Hamlin Toyota 400 32 Running 0 6 6 3 Austin Dillon Chevrolet 400 31 Running 0 7 8 2 Brad Keselowski Ford 400 42 Running 31 8 4 18 Kyle Busch Toyota 400 39 Running 0 9 24 6 Ryan Newman Ford 400 28 Running 0 10 9 21 Paul Menard Ford 400 30 Running 0

Rank Driver Wins Top 5s Top 10s Poles Laps Led Points -Leader Playoff Points 1 Kyle Busch 3 6 9 0 599 400 – 20 2 Joey Logano 1 5 6 1 333 380 -20 9 3 Denny Hamlin 2 6 8 0 97 366 -34 11 4 Kevin Harvick 0 4 7 2 163 349 -51 2 5 Brad Keselowski 2 4 5 0 609 313 -87 12 6 Martin Truex Jr. 1 3 6 0 200 311 -89 5 7 Kurt Busch 0 3 6 0 24 287 -113 0 8 Clint Bowyer 0 3 5 0 27 280 -120 0 9 Ryan Blaney 0 4 4 1 353 277 -123 2 10 Chase Elliott 0 1 2 1 122 267 -133 0 11 Aric Almirola 0 1 6 1 72 260 -140 0 12 Daniel Suarez 0 1 4 0 21 235 -165 0 13 Jimmie Johnson 0 1 4 1 64 234 -166 0 14 Austin Dillon 0 0 2 1 7 216 -184 0 15 Ryan Newman 0 0 2 0 0 216 -184 0 16 Paul Menard 0 0 2 0 0 213 -187 0