MENCS: Kyle holds off Kurt as Busches finish 1-2

(MRN) Kyle Busch won Sunday’s Food City 500 for his eighth win at Bristol Motor Speedway in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series.

Busch was part of the day’s first caution flag when he got tangled up in an accident. But he was able to recover and charge back to hold off his brother Kurt to score his third win of the season.

A decision to not pit late for tires after a caution flew gave Busch the lead and from there he raced his way back to Victory Lane.

“We’re crazy, we just do what we do to try to win,” Busch said. “It’s awesome that we were able to snooker those guys to be able to get our win. I love this place. It was fun to battle my brother there at the end. We didn’t quite get side-by-side racing, but I saw him working the top and I’m like, ‘I better go’ and I was able to make up some ground.”

Busch led three times for 71 laps including the final 19.

Kurt Busch, Joey Logano, Ryan Blaney and Denny Hamlin rounded out the top five.

Paul Menard, Clint Bowyer, Daniel Suarez, Ryan Newman and Jimmie Johnson completed the first 10 finishers.

Ty Dillon and Logano won the first two stages.

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series now heads to Richmond Raceway next Saturday night.

Top 10 Race Finishers

Fin Str Car Driver Make Laps Pts Status Laps Led 1 17 18 Kyle Busch Toyota 500 51 Running 71 2 27 1 Kurt Busch Chevrolet 500 40 Running – 3 7 22 Joey Logano Ford 500 51 Running 146 4 3 12 Ryan Blaney Ford 500 46 Running 158 5 5 11 Denny Hamlin Toyota 500 32 Running 7 6 9 21 Paul Menard Ford 500 34 Running – 7 8 14 Clint Bowyer Ford 500 42 Running 24 8 20 41 Daniel Suarez Ford 500 30 Running – 9 11 6 Ryan Newman Ford 500 36 Running – 10 10 48 Jimmie Johnson Chevrolet 500 33 Running –

Series standings

Rank Driver Wins Top 5s Top 10s Poles Laps Led Points -Leader Playoff Points 1 Kyle Busch 3 6 8 0 498 361 – 19 2 Denny Hamlin 2 5 7 0 97 334 -27 11 3 Joey Logano 1 4 5 1 281 326 -35 8 4 Kevin Harvick 0 3 6 1 133 301 -60 2 5 Brad Keselowski 2 4 4 0 578 271 -90 12 6 Ryan Blaney 0 4 4 1 353 265 -96 2 7 Martin Truex Jr. 0 2 5 0 14 254 -107 0 8 Kurt Busch 0 3 6 0 24 253 -108 0 9 Aric Almirola 0 1 6 1 72 246 -115 0 10 Chase Elliott 0 1 2 1 122 245 -116 0 11 Clint Bowyer 0 2 4 0 27 234 -127 0 12 Daniel Suarez 0 1 4 0 21 210 -151 0 13 Jimmie Johnson 0 1 4 1 64 209 -152 0 14 Kyle Larson 0 0 2 0 142 203 -158 1 15 Ryan Newman 0 0 1 0 0 188 -173 0 16 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 0 0 1 0 23 187 -174 0