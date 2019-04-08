MENCS: Kyle holds off Kurt as Busches finish 1-2

(MRN) Kyle Busch won Sunday’s Food City 500 for his eighth win at Bristol Motor Speedway in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series.
Busch was part of the day’s first caution flag when he got tangled up in an accident. But he was able to recover and charge back to hold off his brother Kurt to score his third win of the season.
A decision to not pit late for tires after a caution flew gave Busch the lead and from there he raced his way back to Victory Lane.
“We’re crazy, we just do what we do to try to win,” Busch said. “It’s awesome that we were able to snooker those guys to be able to get our win. I love this place. It was fun to battle my brother there at the end. We didn’t quite get side-by-side racing, but I saw him working the top and I’m like, ‘I better go’ and I was able to make up some ground.”
Busch led three times for 71 laps including the final 19.
Kurt Busch, Joey Logano, Ryan Blaney and Denny Hamlin rounded out the top five.
Paul Menard, Clint Bowyer, Daniel Suarez, Ryan Newman and Jimmie Johnson completed the first 10 finishers.
Ty Dillon and Logano won the first two stages.
The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series now heads to Richmond Raceway next Saturday night.
Top 10 Race Finishers
|Fin
|Str
|Car
|Driver
|Make
|Laps
|Pts
|Status
|Laps Led
|1
|17
|18
|Kyle Busch
|Toyota
|500
|51
|Running
|71
|2
|27
|1
|Kurt Busch
|Chevrolet
|500
|40
|Running
|–
|3
|7
|22
|Joey Logano
|Ford
|500
|51
|Running
|146
|4
|3
|12
|Ryan Blaney
|Ford
|500
|46
|Running
|158
|5
|5
|11
|Denny Hamlin
|Toyota
|500
|32
|Running
|7
|6
|9
|21
|Paul Menard
|Ford
|500
|34
|Running
|–
|7
|8
|14
|Clint Bowyer
|Ford
|500
|42
|Running
|24
|8
|20
|41
|Daniel Suarez
|Ford
|500
|30
|Running
|–
|9
|11
|6
|Ryan Newman
|Ford
|500
|36
|Running
|–
|10
|10
|48
|Jimmie Johnson
|Chevrolet
|500
|33
|Running
|–
Series standings
|Rank
|Driver
|Wins
|Top 5s
|Top 10s
|Poles
|Laps Led
|Points
|-Leader
|Playoff Points
|1
|Kyle Busch
|3
|6
|8
|0
|498
|361
|–
|19
|2
|Denny Hamlin
|2
|5
|7
|0
|97
|334
|-27
|11
|3
|Joey Logano
|1
|4
|5
|1
|281
|326
|-35
|8
|4
|Kevin Harvick
|0
|3
|6
|1
|133
|301
|-60
|2
|5
|Brad Keselowski
|2
|4
|4
|0
|578
|271
|-90
|12
|6
|Ryan Blaney
|0
|4
|4
|1
|353
|265
|-96
|2
|7
|Martin Truex Jr.
|0
|2
|5
|0
|14
|254
|-107
|0
|8
|Kurt Busch
|0
|3
|6
|0
|24
|253
|-108
|0
|9
|Aric Almirola
|0
|1
|6
|1
|72
|246
|-115
|0
|10
|Chase Elliott
|0
|1
|2
|1
|122
|245
|-116
|0
|11
|Clint Bowyer
|0
|2
|4
|0
|27
|234
|-127
|0
|12
|Daniel Suarez
|0
|1
|4
|0
|21
|210
|-151
|0
|13
|Jimmie Johnson
|0
|1
|4
|1
|64
|209
|-152
|0
|14
|Kyle Larson
|0
|0
|2
|0
|142
|203
|-158
|1
|15
|Ryan Newman
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|188
|-173
|0
|16
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|0
|0
|1
|0
|23
|187
|-174
|0