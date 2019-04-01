MECS: Hamlin wins at Texas, spoils Busch bid for sweep

(MRN) Denny Hamlin captured his second win of the season in Sunday’s O’Reilly Auto Parts 500 at Texas Motor Speedway.

Hamlin overcame two pit road penalties in the race to score his 33rd career Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series win and third at TMS.

“Just a fast car,” Hamlin said. “They gave me a car that could really pass anyone in the field. That means a lot. It definitely was a different type of race here, trying to draft and everything and trying to get out of everyone’s way.

“It was fun passing all those cars, it really was. We just took advantage of the cards that were given to us. We had to get off sequence with the penalties we had and I missed pit road once under green.”

Clint Bowyer, Daniel Suarez, Erik Jones and Jimmie Johnson rounded out the top five.

William Byron, Aric Almirola, Kevin Harvick, Kurt Busch and Kyle Busch completed the first 10 finishers.

Joey Logano and Hamlin won the day’s first two stages. Stage Points

Kyle Busch now leads Hamlin in the standings by eight points.

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series now heads to Bristol Motor Speedway next Sunday afternoon.

Fin Str Car Driver Make Laps Pts Status Laps Led 1 6 11 Denny Hamlin Toyota 334 50 Running 45 2 25 14 Clint Bowyer Ford 334 35 Running 3 3 4 41 Daniel Suarez Ford 334 46 Running 9 4 11 20 Erik Jones Toyota 334 33 Running 30 5 1 48 Jimmie Johnson Chevrolet 334 42 Running 60 6 2 24 William Byron Chevrolet 334 34 Running 15 7 21 10 Aric Almirola Ford 334 30 Running 3 8 23 4 Kevin Harvick Fod 334 29 Running – 9 30 1 Kurt Busch Chevrolet 334 28 Running – 10 16 18 Kyle Busch Toyota 334 37 Running 66

Rank Driver Wins Top 5s Top 10s Poles Laps Led Points -Leader Playoff Points 1 Kyle Busch 2 5 7 0 427 310 – 14 2 Denny Hamlin 2 4 6 0 90 302 -8 11 3 Kevin Harvick 0 3 6 1 133 277 -33 2 4 Joey Logano 1 3 4 1 135 275 -35 7 5 Aric Almirola 0 1 6 1 72 245 -65 0 6 Brad Keselowski 2 4 4 0 538 237 -73 12 7 Martin Truex Jr. 0 2 5 0 14 232 -78 0 8 Ryan Blaney 0 3 3 1 195 219 -91 2 9 Chase Elliott 0 1 2 0 84 218 -92 0 10 Kurt Busch 0 2 5 0 24 213 -97 0 11 Clint Bowyer 0 2 3 0 3 192 -118 0 12 Kyle Larson 0 0 2 0 142 185 -125 1 13 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 0 0 1 0 23 183 -127 0 14 Daniel Suarez 0 1 3 0 21 180 -130 0 15 Jimmie Johnson 0 1 3 1 64 176 -134 0 16 Erik Jones 0 2 3 0 30 173 -137 0