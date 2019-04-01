MECS: Hamlin wins at Texas, spoils Busch bid for sweep

(MRN) Denny Hamlin captured his second win of the season in Sunday’s O’Reilly Auto Parts 500 at Texas Motor Speedway.
Hamlin overcame two pit road penalties in the race to score his 33rd career Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series win and third at TMS.
“Just a fast car,” Hamlin said. “They gave me a car that could really pass anyone in the field. That means a lot. It definitely was a different type of race here, trying to draft and everything and trying to get out of everyone’s way.
“It was fun passing all those cars, it really was. We just took advantage of the cards that were given to us. We had to get off sequence with the penalties we had and I missed pit road once under green.”
Clint Bowyer, Daniel Suarez, Erik Jones and Jimmie Johnson rounded out the top five.
William Byron, Aric Almirola, Kevin Harvick, Kurt Busch and Kyle Busch completed the first 10 finishers.
Joey Logano and Hamlin won the day’s first two stages. Stage Points
Kyle Busch now leads Hamlin in the standings by eight points.
The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series now heads to Bristol Motor Speedway next Sunday afternoon.
|Fin
|Str
|Car
|Driver
|Make
|Laps
|Pts
|Status
|Laps Led
|1
|6
|11
|Denny Hamlin
|Toyota
|334
|50
|Running
|45
|2
|25
|14
|Clint Bowyer
|Ford
|334
|35
|Running
|3
|3
|4
|41
|Daniel Suarez
|Ford
|334
|46
|Running
|9
|4
|11
|20
|Erik Jones
|Toyota
|334
|33
|Running
|30
|5
|1
|48
|Jimmie Johnson
|Chevrolet
|334
|42
|Running
|60
|6
|2
|24
|William Byron
|Chevrolet
|334
|34
|Running
|15
|7
|21
|10
|Aric Almirola
|Ford
|334
|30
|Running
|3
|8
|23
|4
|Kevin Harvick
|Fod
|334
|29
|Running
|–
|9
|30
|1
|Kurt Busch
|Chevrolet
|334
|28
|Running
|–
|10
|16
|18
|Kyle Busch
|Toyota
|334
|37
|Running
|66
|Rank
|Driver
|Wins
|Top 5s
|Top 10s
|Poles
|Laps Led
|Points
|-Leader
|Playoff Points
|1
|Kyle Busch
|2
|5
|7
|0
|427
|310
|–
|14
|2
|Denny Hamlin
|2
|4
|6
|0
|90
|302
|-8
|11
|3
|Kevin Harvick
|0
|3
|6
|1
|133
|277
|-33
|2
|4
|Joey Logano
|1
|3
|4
|1
|135
|275
|-35
|7
|5
|Aric Almirola
|0
|1
|6
|1
|72
|245
|-65
|0
|6
|Brad Keselowski
|2
|4
|4
|0
|538
|237
|-73
|12
|7
|Martin Truex Jr.
|0
|2
|5
|0
|14
|232
|-78
|0
|8
|Ryan Blaney
|0
|3
|3
|1
|195
|219
|-91
|2
|9
|Chase Elliott
|0
|1
|2
|0
|84
|218
|-92
|0
|10
|Kurt Busch
|0
|2
|5
|0
|24
|213
|-97
|0
|11
|Clint Bowyer
|0
|2
|3
|0
|3
|192
|-118
|0
|12
|Kyle Larson
|0
|0
|2
|0
|142
|185
|-125
|1
|13
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|0
|0
|1
|0
|23
|183
|-127
|0
|14
|Daniel Suarez
|0
|1
|3
|0
|21
|180
|-130
|0
|15
|Jimmie Johnson
|0
|1
|3
|1
|64
|176
|-134
|0
|16
|Erik Jones
|0
|2
|3
|0
|30
|173
|-137
|0