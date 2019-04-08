Mary Ann Young Sams, age 69, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loved ones in Clarksville, Tennessee on Thursday, April 4, 2019. The cause was chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. She was born August 26, 1949 in Cleveland, Ohio to the late Arthur and Kathleen Young. Mary enjoyed sewing, drinking coffee and Pepsi, watching Hallmark Christmas movies, Elvis Presley, Clay Walker, Conway Twitty, camping when she was able, and spending time with her babies, grandbabies, and great grandbabies. She was a member of Beech Grove Missionary Baptist Church as well as most recently City Lights Church. Mary is preceded in death by her husband and soulmate: Joe Mac Sams, and brothers: John Harold Young, and Robert Harold Young.

Mary was also an amazing mom to:

Lisa Ann Bean (Larry)

Danny Joe Sams (Heather)

A loving and out of this world “nina” to:

Nicci Brewer (Cory)

Cassie McKamey (Lucas)

Joey Bean (Destani)

Aarron Sams

Braxton Sams

Waylon Brewer

Peyton Bean, and soon to be born Bryleigh Bean

And a loving sister to:

Tresa Young

Rick Young

“The angels gathered near your beside so very close to you for they knew the pain and suffering that you were going through.

We thought about so many things as we held tightly to your hands. Oh, how we wished that you were healthy, but your eyes were looking homeward to that place beyond the sky where Jesus held His outstretched arms. It was time to say goodbye.

We struggled with selfish thoughts for wanting you to stay so we could just sit and talk again like we did yesterday,

but Jesus knew the answer and we knew you loved him so, we gave life’s greatest gift.

The gift of letting go.”

Visitation: 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM, Sunday, April 7, 2019 at Hatmaker Funeral Home.

Funeral Service: 1:00 PM, Sunday, April 7, 2019 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with

Pastor Peyton Wills officiating.

Interment: To follow the funeral service at the Oak Ridge Memorial Park in Oak Ridge, Tennessee.

Hatmaker Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.