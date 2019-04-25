Mary Ann Sims, age 65 of Clinton, TN passed away on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, TN. She loved her family and was a loving mother, and grandmother . Mary Ann enjoyed camping. She loved the Lord and was a member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church in Andersonville, TN.

Mary Ann is preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Myrtle Williams; and brother, J.C. Williams. She is survived her son, Rob Sims and wife Kristina of Powell, TN; brother, Charlie Williams and wife Barbara of Clinton, TN; grandchildren whom she loved dearly, Daniel and Alexis, Faith, Tevan, Bricen; great grandchild, Waylon; boyfriend, Doc Johnson of Andersonville, TN; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Mary Ann’s family will receive her friends from 6:00pm – 8:00pm on Thursday, April 25, 2019 with her funeral service to follow at 8:00pm in the chapel of Jones Mortuary with Rev. Justin Howard and James Tharp officiating. Mary Ann’s interment will be at 11:00am on Friday, April 26, 2019 at Sartin Cemetery in Heiskell, TN. Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements.