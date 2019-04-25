Home / Obituaries / Mary Ann Sims, age 65 of Clinton

Mary Ann Sims, age 65 of Clinton

Mary Ann Sims, age 65 of Clinton, TN passed away on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, TN.  She loved her family and was a loving mother, and grandmother .  Mary Ann enjoyed camping.  She loved the Lord and was a member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church in Andersonville, TN.

Mary Ann is preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Myrtle Williams; and brother, J.C. Williams.  She is survived her son, Rob Sims and wife Kristina of Powell, TN; brother, Charlie Williams and wife Barbara of Clinton, TN; grandchildren whom she loved dearly, Daniel and Alexis, Faith, Tevan, Bricen; great grandchild, Waylon; boyfriend, Doc Johnson of Andersonville, TN; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Mary Ann’s family will receive her friends from 6:00pm – 8:00pm on Thursday, April 25, 2019 with her funeral service to follow at 8:00pm in the chapel of Jones Mortuary with Rev. Justin Howard and James Tharp officiating.  Mary Ann’s interment will be at 11:00am on Friday, April 26, 2019 at Sartin Cemetery in Heiskell, TN.  Jones Mortuary in Clinton, TN is in charge of all arrangements. 

