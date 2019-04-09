Margaret Maxine Brooks Dew, age 72, of Harriman, went home to be with the Lord Sunday, April 7, 2019. She was born October 23, 1946 in Rockwood and was a 1964 graduate of Roane County High School. Maxine had worked for Roane Hosiery Mill, and as a Volunteer at the Michael Dunn Center and also the Vaughn-Blumberg Center in Alabama. In previous years she owned & operated a family cleaning service. She was a member of Liberty Baptist Church in Kingston. Maxine was also a lover of various arts & crafts, as well as a collector of porcelain dolls & salt-pepper shakers. She was also a gifted musician. Preceded in death by her parents, David Carmack & Margaret Louise Cates Brooks; brothers, Thomas David Brooks, Charlie Carmack Brooks, and Ernest Roy Brooks; sister, Vivian Davenport.

SURVIVORS

Loving husband of 50 years Earl Lynn Dew of Harriman

Children Ina Lyn Dew of Harriman

Troy Shannon Dew of Harriman

Sisters Nona Brooks of Harriman

Luretha Hampton & husband, David of Ariton, Alabama

Sister-in-law Patsy Brooks of Harriman

Brothers-in-law Earnest Dew & wife, Charlotte of Newberry, Florida

Joe Dew & wife, Wilma of Clinton

Jack Davenport of Goshen, Indiana

Several extended family members and dear friends

The family will receive friends 4:00 – 6:00 pm, Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Liberty Baptist Church with funeral service following at 6:00 pm, with Pastor Rev. Randy Griffis officiating. Family & friends will meet at 11:00 am, Friday at Riggs Chapel Cemetery in Harriman. Please allow at least 45 minute for drive time, due to rock-slide in roads. Online register book can be signed at www.frakerfuneralhome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.