Home / Obituaries / Margaret Maxine Brooks Dew, age 72, of Harriman

Margaret Maxine Brooks Dew, age 72, of Harriman

Jim Harris 1 day ago Obituaries Leave a comment 42 Views

Margaret Maxine Brooks Dew, age 72, of Harriman, went home to be with the Lord Sunday, April 7, 2019. She was born October 23, 1946 in Rockwood and was a 1964 graduate of Roane County High School. Maxine had worked for Roane Hosiery Mill, and as a Volunteer at the Michael Dunn Center and also the Vaughn-Blumberg Center in Alabama. In previous years she owned & operated a family cleaning service. She was a member of Liberty Baptist Church in Kingston. Maxine was also a lover of various arts & crafts, as well as a collector of porcelain dolls & salt-pepper shakers. She was also a gifted musician. Preceded in death by her parents, David Carmack & Margaret Louise Cates Brooks; brothers, Thomas David Brooks, Charlie Carmack Brooks, and Ernest Roy Brooks; sister, Vivian Davenport.

SURVIVORS

Loving husband of 50 years Earl Lynn Dew of Harriman

Children Ina Lyn Dew of Harriman

Troy Shannon Dew of Harriman

Sisters Nona Brooks of Harriman

Luretha Hampton & husband, David of Ariton, Alabama

Sister-in-law Patsy Brooks of Harriman

Brothers-in-law Earnest Dew & wife, Charlotte of Newberry, Florida

Joe Dew & wife, Wilma of Clinton

Jack Davenport of Goshen, Indiana

Several extended family members and dear friends

The family will receive friends 4:00 – 6:00 pm, Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Liberty Baptist Church with funeral service following at 6:00 pm, with Pastor Rev. Randy Griffis officiating. Family & friends will meet at 11:00 am, Friday at Riggs Chapel Cemetery in Harriman. Please allow at least 45 minute for drive time, due to rock-slide in roads. Online register book can be signed at www.frakerfuneralhome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Mary Ann Young Sams, age 69

Mary Ann Young Sams, age 69, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loved ones in Clarksville, …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2019 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.