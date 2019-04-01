Man accidentally shoots self in arm

A man who told deputies he had been practicing “quick reaction drills” at what Anderson County Sheriff’s deputies described as a “makeshift pistol range” in a field near his home on Sequoyah Lane accidentally shot himself on Friday.

The victim told Deputy Matthew Landis that he had been practicing with his pistol at around 7:30 pm Friday, and when he drew his weapon and fired, the first shot ricocheted off the target and hit him in the left arm. The man told the deputy that he had immediately walked the 200 yards back to his house and called 911.

The bullet entered his left arm just above the wrist and traveled up his arm before lodging under his skin near his elbow.

Deputy Landis investigated and determined that the shooting was indeed accidental. The victim was taken to an area hospital with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries. No charges were filed and no citations issued.