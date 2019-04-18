Home / Featured / Legacy Parks Foundation announces Oak Ridge initiative

Jim Harris 2 days ago

The Legacy Parks Foundation has announced a project to improve the outdoors in Oak Ridge with an eye toward creating what a press release calls a “natural assets plan.”

The project will be a collaborative effort between the city of Oak Ridge and both Anderson and Roane counties, and the ultimate goal is to explore opportunities to improve recreational spaces as well as the potential for connectivity throughout all of the trails and parks.

The guiding principles of the Natural Assets Plan, according to Legacy parks Foundation, will be to “improve access to and enhance the land and water resources that already exist in the area, and pave the way for those natural assets to be identified as core community values and ultimately as economic drivers for the region.”

“Legacy Parks is excited to coordinate and facilitate this project that will ultimately result in the creation of a fully-integrated Natural Assets Plan for the Oak Ridge community and beyond and will complement the efforts of the recent Oak Ridge Blueprint Plan,” said Carol Evans, executive director of Legacy Parks Foundation in a press release you can find a link to on our website.

“Through the development of this plan, Legacy Parks will work alongside civic and community leaders, as we have done in other communities throughout the region to enhance the recreational, conservational, greenways, and blueways assets for Oak Ridge and beyond,” added Evans. “We anticipate the plan development to last four to six months.”

A grant from UCOR, UT-Battelle, CNS/Y-12, and Oak Ridge Associated Universities to Legacy Parks will fund the initiative.

