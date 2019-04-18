Home / Obituaries / James Lloyd Sharp, age 86

James Lloyd Sharp, age 86

Jim Harris 22 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 40 Views

James Lloyd Sharp, age 86, passed away on April 16th at his home in Clinton after a courageous battle with mesothelioma.

Lloyd (as his friends called him) was born on November 18, 1932, to the late Floyd A. and Eula Waller Sharp. Despite his long battle, he never lost the ability to brighten the day of everyone that he came into contact with and give comfort to those who came to comfort him. These traits and countless others are just a small part of the reason that he was so deeply loved by his family and will be missed so much.

Lloyd was a member of the South Clinton Baptist Church. He was an avid bowler, camper and connoisseur of desserts.

In addition to his parents, Lloyd is preceded in death by his wife, Betty Sharp; son, David Sharp; grandson, Jason Sharp; great grandson, Dillon Sharp; brothers, William Sharp and Dr. Jim Sharp.

He is survived by his wife Patsy Robbins Sharp; sons, Dennis(Leah) and Danny (Cherly) Sharp; grandchildren, Dennis Sharp, Jr. (Waynette), Amanda Angel (Kevin), Josh Sharp (Melissa), Katrina Bass(Derrick), Blake Sharp, Courtney Sharp, Ashley Sharp, Kelsey Sharp, Aaron Sharp; eleven great grandchildren and stepchildren, Sonya Robbins Parker (David), Robert Robbins and step grandchildren, Joey Parker and Mindy Parker.

A graveside service will be held on Thursday, April 18, 2019 a the Woodhaven Memorial Gardens in Claxton at 12 noon. www.holleygamble.com

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Roy C. Haynes, 69, of Powell

Roy C. Haynes, 69, of Powell, TN passed away at U.T. Hospital April 13, 2019 …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2019 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.