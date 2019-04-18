Home / Obituaries / Jack Edward Monday, of Kingston

Jack Edward Monday, of Kingston

Jack Edward Monday from Kingston, TN, passed away on April 16, 2019. He was born August 20th, 1942 in Knoxville, TN.

Jack was a graduate of Roane County High School in 1960. He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force from 1962-1966. His career centered around medical instrumentation with Beckman Instruments and he retired after 36 years of service. Upon retirement, the Tennessee River was his destination to boat, fish, and watch his grandchildren grow up.  As well as be surrounding by countless number of family and friends, which he cherished.

Those to celebrate his life are his daughter, Teresa Monday; his son, Jason Monday, Danielle Cesarano Monday (daughter-in-law); Grandchildren, Avery, Jack & Gavin; Sisters, Rebecca (“Becky”) Monday Lawson, Jerry Lawson (brother-in-law) & Vicki Monday Blanchard, Ronald Blanchard (brother-in-law); Nieces, Sonja Orick; Nephews, Wayne Lawson & Jeff Wright. 

Jack had a profound and deeply spiritual conviction concerning the Word of God, the Bible. He loved the Bible. He believed that the Bible teaches us the truth about God in Christ Jesus. He really applied his teachings and walk with the words of God within his life.

Visitation is from 2:00 PM – 3:00 PM followed by Celebration of Life at 3:00 PM Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Christ Covenant Church, 12915 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN. In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to his church.  Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net.  Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston in charge of all the arrangements.

