HS baseball, softball scores; Ice Bears advance

Jim Harris

LOCAL SPORTS ROUND-UP…BASEBALL (Friday):

Clinton 9 Cocke County 8…Union County 9 Anderson County 8…Cumberland Gap 7 Campbell County 5…West 9 Oak Ridge 7…Rockwood 8-11 Midway 5-4…Sweetwater 7-10 Wartburg 3-3.

(Saturday) Anderson County 11 Cumberland Gap 6…Gatlinburg-Pittman 7 Coalfield 3.

SOFTBALL (Friday):

(Gibbs Tourney)…Daniel Boone 7 Anderson County 3…Anderson County 1 Mt. Juliet 0…Midway 13 Oneida 10.

(Saturday, Gibbs Tourney)…Daniel Boone 15 Union County 0…Gibbs 2 Anderson County 0…Anderson County 5 Cookeville 4…Union County 12 Halls 2…(Regular season) Campbell County 4 Northview Academy 3.

SPHL PLAYOFFS (First round, best-of-three):

Friday at Knoxville…Ice Bears 3 Macon 1.

Saturday at Macon…Ice Bears 3 Macon 2…(Knoxville wins series, 2-0).

SECOND ROUND (best of three)

Thursday…Ice Bears at Huntsville.

Saturday…Huntsville at Ice Bears.

Monday (if necessary)…Ice Bears at Huntsville.

