HS baseball, softball scores; Ice Bears advance

LOCAL SPORTS ROUND-UP…BASEBALL (Friday):
Clinton 9 Cocke County 8…Union County 9 Anderson County 8…Cumberland Gap 7 Campbell County 5…West 9 Oak Ridge 7…Rockwood 8-11 Midway 5-4…Sweetwater 7-10 Wartburg 3-3.
(Saturday) Anderson County 11 Cumberland Gap 6…Gatlinburg-Pittman 7 Coalfield 3.
SOFTBALL (Friday):
(Gibbs Tourney)…Daniel Boone 7 Anderson County 3…Anderson County 1 Mt. Juliet 0…Midway 13 Oneida 10.
(Saturday, Gibbs Tourney)…Daniel Boone 15 Union County 0…Gibbs 2 Anderson County 0…Anderson County 5 Cookeville 4…Union County 12 Halls 2…(Regular season) Campbell County 4 Northview Academy 3.
SPHL PLAYOFFS (First round, best-of-three):
Friday at Knoxville…Ice Bears 3 Macon 1.
Saturday at Macon…Ice Bears 3 Macon 2…(Knoxville wins series, 2-0).
SECOND ROUND (best of three)
Thursday…Ice Bears at Huntsville.
Saturday…Huntsville at Ice Bears.
Monday (if necessary)…Ice Bears at Huntsville.