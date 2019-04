Crystal Lodge #616 will host a Hot Dog Supper and Auction on Friday April 5th from 6 to 8 pm at 920 Andy’s Ridge Road in Briceville (37710).

The live auction begins at 7 with JB Ogle, and will feature all kinds of gift items, from jewelry to car washes, and including delicious cakes and other desserts.

Admission is $7 for adults and $4 for kids under 10 years old.

All proceeds will benefit Briceville Elementary School.