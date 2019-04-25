Home / Obituaries / Homer Gale Stooksbury, age 94, of Powell

Homer Gale Stooksbury, age 94, of Powell

Jim Harris 1 day ago Obituaries Leave a comment 34 Views

Homer Gale Stooksbury, age 94, of Powell passed away on Monday, April 23, 2019 at his residence to be reunited with his loving wife, Phyllis Stooksbury.  Homer was a member of Bethel Baptist Church and a member of the Masonic Lodge in Andersonville.  He was a veteran of the United States Army serving his country in World War II.  While serving in the Army he was assigned to the 25th Division Medical Core in Luzon, Philippine Island.  Homer retired from TVA after 23 years of work.  Preceded in death by his wife, Phyllis Stooksbury; daughter, Becky Marlow; brother, Charles Stooksbury; sisters, Lorene Worthington, Louise Fenoglio, and Patsy Cummins.

He is survived by:

Son……………………….          Monte Stooksbury of Knoxville

Daughter…………….             Pam & husband Jack Daniels of Cleveland

Sisters………………….            Blanche Smith of Raleigh, NC

                                                Jean & husband Bud Cummins of Cleveland

Grandsons……………           Ryan Daniels & wife Jessica of Ooltewah

                                                Reagan Daniels & wife Stephanie of Kona, Hawaii

                                                Richard Marlow & Brad Stooksbury of Knoxville

Granddaughter……….        Stephanie of Knoxville

7 Grandchildren

Several nieces and nephews

The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 pm, Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at Bethel Baptist Church.  His funeral service will follow with Dr. Darryl Taylor and Rev. JC Newman officiating.  Homer’s graveside will be 11:00 am, Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at Norris Memorial Garden with full military honors at graveside.  Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.  holleygamble.com

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Earl Henderson Barton, age 87 of Norris

Earl Henderson Barton,  age 87 of Norris, passed away Tuesday, April 23, 2019.  Born August …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2019 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.