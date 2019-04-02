Home / Featured / Hearing Wednesday in Young v. Stamey, AC Election Commission lawsuit

Hearing Wednesday in Young v. Stamey, AC Election Commission lawsuit

Jim Harris 33 mins ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 18 Views

In November of last year, former Clinton City Council candidate Ron Young filed a lawsuit against ET Stamey, the man who defeated him in the November 2018 election, and the Anderson County Election Commission, challenging the results of the race.

As we have previously reported, the lawsuit centers on questions about Stamey’s eligibility to serve on the Council as he is also employed part-time by the City School system as its athletic director. The city charter states that in the event a Council member takes a job with the city, that person must relinquish their seat on the Council. Young’s lawsuit, filed in November, says that Stamey’s employment with the schools violates the charter and disqualifies him from serving.

The lawsuit states that since Stamey was “not qualified” as a viable candidate because of the alleged conflict, “the only qualified candidate on the ballot for that office in the general election should be declared the winner.” Stamey won re-election to a third term by a margin of 1827 votes to Young’s 1016.

The suit also asks the court to issue an order to permanently prevent the Election Commission from approving any ballot for the city of Clinton that includes municipal employees.

At the time, Stamey said that he does not feel there is a conflict as the city school system approves and manages its own budget, without the need for Council approval.

Kelly Johnson, the Director of the Clinton City Schools, sought an opinion in the matter late last year from the state Attorney General, but he declined to issue an opinion at the time because the lawsuit had already been filed.

Stamey said in a statement at the time of the lawsuit that he “will continue to “serve the citizens of Clinton who elected me to represent them, but will abstain from voting [on matters dealing with the schools].”

Stamey also says that if a conflict is indeed found, he will step down from the Council, as he feels that his “position as Athletic Director of Clinton City Schools serves a greater purpose by working with the children of our community.”

A hearing has been set in the lawsuit for 9 am on Wednesday, April 3rd in Anderson County Chancery Court in Clinton.

