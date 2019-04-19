Home / Obituaries / Gregory Paul Cox, age 51

Gregory Paul Cox, age 51

Jim Harris 1 min ago Obituaries Leave a comment 5 Views

Gregory Paul Cox, age 51, fell asleep with Jesus on April 18, 2019.  He graduated from Clinton High School and Asbury College.  He was a corporal in the USMC Special Forces.  He was the Clinton High School band director in the 90’s.  He was a coffee roaster and served as an ordained minister of the Gospel at Crossroads Christ Fellowship in Claxton and Pearisburg Christ Fellowship in Pearisburg, VA. He is preceded in death by his father, Rev. Paul Cox.

He is survived by:

Wife…………………….                        Sabrena Cox

Children…………….               Rebekah, Logan (Maddi), & Anthony Cox

Mother………………              Kathryn Cox

Grandchildren…..               Samuel and Sadie Cox

Brothers…………….              Tony (Joy) Cox

                                                Lynn (Linda) Cox

The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 pm, Monday, April 22, 2019 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home.  His funeral service will immediately follow in the chapel with Pastor Don Payne officiating.  His graveside will be 10:00 am, Tuesday at Oak Ridge Memorial Park.  In lieu of flowers, Greg requested that memorials in his memory be donated to Crossroads Academy (105 Fellowship Lane, Powell, TN  37849) which he helped start and believed in the vision for the future growth of the Academy.  Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.  holleygamble.com

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

﻿Wilda Mae Baker, age 81, of Kingston

Wilda Mae Baker, age 81, of Kingston, passed away Friday, April 12, 2019 at Harriman …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2019 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.