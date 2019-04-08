Grant Simpson, age 82, of Harriman, Tennessee passed away Thursday, April 4, 2019 at his residence. He was born March 16, 1937 in Wallens Creek, Kentucky. He was a United States Army veteran who served his country proudly during the Korean War. He was a loving father & grandfather. To everyone who knew him, he was a jokester. Grant was also an avid gun collector. He enjoyed watching the Sci-Fi channel and bird watching. Preceded in death by his wife, Charlene Simpson; daughter, Louann Branner; parents, Gilise & Cora Smith Simpson.

SURVIVORS

Children Carrie & Robert Vickers of Harriman, Tennessee

Thomas & Brenda Bellman of Lockport, Illinois

Nancy & Al Clarke of Britton, Michigan

Grandchildren Shawn Branner & wife, Jeanette, Ann Schuler & husband, Matt

Albert Clarke, Jonathon Simpson, Jacob Simpson, Amber Vickers Amanda Clarke.

Great-grandchildren Kyle Branner and Olivia Schuler

Many extended family members and friends

Family and friends will meet at 12:00 noon, Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at Parkview Memorial Cemetery in Livonia, Michigan for graveside services conducted by Pastor Battaglia. Military honors will also be conducted at gravesite. Online register book can be signed at www.frakerfuneralhome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston, Tennessee and Griffin Funeral Home of Livonia, Michigan are in charge of these arrangements.