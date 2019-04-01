GOTS: Busch makes it 4-for-4

(MRN) Kyle Busch captured his fourth straight NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series win of the season in the Vankor 350 at Texas Motor Speedway.

Busch is now four-for-four in winning all his series starts this year. Friday night’s win was his 55th career Gander Trucks victory. Busch tied Brendan Gaughan for most series wins at Texas with four. He also scored his 202nd NASCAR national series win.

“The No. 24 (Brett Moffitt) was who I was really worried about and then something happened to him and then (Friesen) was really fast and on our tailgate the whole finish of that race until about the last five laps,” Busch said.

“I don’t know if he just got heated up or what back there. He put up a good fight and about got to me a couple times there and fortunately I was able to hold out and keep this truck up front. We just lacked a little bit of overall speed tonight and we didn’t have exactly what we wanted.”

Busch led 94 of the 147 laps.

Stewart Friesen, who had to start at the rear of the field for an engine change, did his best to try and rundown Busch in the closing laps but the handling in his truck faded and he was forced to settle for second.

“I thought I had him,” Friesen said.

Johnny Sauter, Grant Enfinger and Matt Crafton all from ThorSport Racing rounded out the top five.

Tyler Ankrum, Ross Chastain, Tyler Dippel, Brennan Poole and Ben Rhodes completed the first 10 finishers.

Moffitt led 33 laps but suffered damage after contact from Rhodes and finished 19th.

Enfinger and Busch won the night’s first two stages.

The NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series returns to action on Friday, May 3rd at Dover International Speedway.

Fin Str Trk Driver Make Laps Pts Status Laps Led 1 4 51 Kyle Busch(i) Toyota 147 0 Running 97 2 9 52 Stewart Friesen Chevrolet 147 49 Running 1 3 7 13 Johnny Sauter Ford 147 36 Running 7 4 1 98 Grant Enfinger Ford 147 47 Running 8 5 12 88 Matt Crafton Ford 147 41 Running – 6 6 17 Tyler Ankrum # Toyota 147 36 Running – 7 11 45 Ross Chastain Chevrolet 147 0 Running – 8 24 02 Tyler Dippel # Chevrolet 147 29 Running – 9 13 30 Brennan Poole Toyota 147 30 Running – 10 8 99 Ben Rhodes Ford 147 44 Running –

Rank Driver Wins Top 5s Top 10s Poles Laps Led Points -Leader Playoff Points 1 Stewart Friesen 0 3 4 1 39 200 – 0 2 Grant Enfinger 0 3 4 1 14 194 -6 1 3 Ben Rhodes 0 2 3 0 32 184 -16 0 4 Johnny Sauter 0 2 4 0 28 178 -22 1 5 Brett Moffitt 0 3 3 0 40 174 -26 0 6 Matt Crafton 0 3 4 0 4 171 -29 0 7 Austin Hill 1 1 2 0 44 151 -49 5 8 Todd Gilliland 0 0 2 0 1 149 -51 0 9 Harrison Burton 0 1 2 0 1 148 -52 0 10 Sheldon Creed 0 0 1 0 21 133 -67 1 11 Tyler Dippel 0 0 1 0 0 97 -103 0 12 Spencer Boyd 0 1 1 0 0 95 -105 0