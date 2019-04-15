Good Friday means government offices to close

This Friday, April 19th, is Good Friday, and there will be several closings in observance of that day.

Clinton City Hall will be closed on Friday, but will reopen on Monday, April 22nd.

The Anderson County Courthouse and Senior Center will be closed on Friday, as will the county’s public libraries. The libraries will also be closed on Saturday for the Easter holiday. All reopen on Monday, as well.

Oak Ridge municipal offices will also be closed in observance of Good Friday and reopen on Monday, April 22.

Citizens should also be aware that the Oak Ridge Public Library and Oak Ridge Civic Center (including the Senior Center) will be closed from Friday, April 19, through Sunday, April 21, for the Good Friday and Easter holidays.

In addition to the above schedule changes, Waste Connections of Tennessee has announced that its Convenience Center in Oak Ridge will be closed Sunday, April 21. The facility, located at 400 Warehouse Road, will reopen at its regular time on Monday, April 22.

For questions or additional information about the Convenience Center schedule, contact Waste Connections at (865) 482-3656 or visit www.WasteConnectionsTn.com.

The City’s full calendar can be viewed online at http://www.oakridgetn.gov/calendar.aspx.