Friends of ORPL Book Sale May 2-5

The Friends of the Oak Ridge Public Library’s 2019 Spring Book Sale will be held Thursday, May 2, through Sunday, May 5.

Every day will have a special emphasis, according to a press release.

Thursday is the Members Sale, when you get to select from all of the books that will be available during the sale.

Friday is Facebook Day; “like” Friends of the Oak Ridge Public Library on Facebook (www.facebook.com/foloakridge) and receive a coupon for a free regular-priced item. (You can also use the discount at the Book Nooks later.)

On Saturday, all non-auction items (including the special price items) will be half price. Sunday continues to be the Buy-A-Bag-of-Books Sale, when $3 buys everything you can put in the bag we provide. Pricing for most of the titles will continue to be 50 cents or $1 each. Withdrawn library titles will be half price Thursday through Saturday.

Scanning devices are not allowed at the Members Sale on Thursday night, but may be used Friday through Sunday.

A Silent Auction begins on Thursday evening and ends at 5 p.m. on Saturday evening. It will be an eclectic collection of publications and other items.  
Friends of the Oak Ridge Public Library is a nonprofit organization that uses money it raises to buy items for the library.

For more information, contact Nancy Hardin, Book Sale Chair, at (865) 482-4560 or nehardin@hotmail.com for more information.

