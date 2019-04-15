Free legal clinic Tuesday

The Tennessee Supreme Court has designated April as the third annual HELP4TN Days, a time dedicated to bringing free legal resources to Tennesseans in need. Throughout the month of April, more than 100 free legal clinics will be held throughout the state, and online and phone-based legal services will be offered to residents who cannot make it to a legal clinic.

Oak Ridge is one of the locations where the free legal clinics will be held.

“The legal system can be confusing and intimidating to many,” Chief Justice Jeff Bivins said in a press release. “The goal of the Court’s Access to Justice Initiative is to help Tennesseans get the legal assistance they need when and where they need it.”

The best place to start when looking for legal resources is www.help4tn.org or by calling (844) HELP4TN, a press release said. Both options can link Tennesseans to dozens of legal resources, the release said.

“Contrary to popular belief, individuals do not have the right to an attorney in most civil legal actions, including evictions, debt collection, family law matters including domestic violence, expungements, employment issues, and other civil legal problems,” the press release said. “Federal data shows that 71 percent of low-income households experienced at least one civil legal problem last year, and 70 percent of those households said the issue significantly impacted their lives.”

In Oak Ridge, the following legal clinic will be held:

Oak Ridge Legal Help Clinic – General civil legal advice clinic

April 16, 2019, 4:00 PM

Legal Aid Society

575 Oak Ridge Turnpike, Suite 201, Oak Ridge, 37830 Sponsor: Legal Aid Society of Middle Tennessee and the Cumberlands. Pre-registration is required.

Call: 865-483-8454 or 800-483-8457