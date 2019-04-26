Frank Eugene Marlow, age 80, of Knoxville, passed away on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at the Waters of Clinton. Frank was born August 18, 1938 in Anderson County, Tennessee to the late Otis and Gladys Cody Marlow. Frank was of the Baptist Faith. He enjoyed working on cars and being in the mountains. In addition to his parents, Frank is preceded in death by his sister, Iva Jean Wilson, daughter, Penny Baker, grandchildren, Matthew Nelson, Timmothy Marlow, and Christian Gross.

Survivors

Children Faye Turner of Knoxville

Frankie and Richard Bradford of Clinton

David Marlow and Peggy of Grainger County

Timmy Marlow of Lake City

Maggie Marlow and Kenneth Gross of Knoxville

19 Grandchildren

12 Great Grandchildren

2 Great Great Grandchildren

Brother Paul Hawkins Jr. of Lake City

Sisters Betty and WC Braden of Lake City

Ruth and David McGhee of Lake City

Glenna and David Braden of Dalton, GA

Wilma and Tony Sumpter of Floresville, TX

Visitation: 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Friday, April 26, 2019 at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City.

Funeral Service: 8:00 PM, Friday, April 26, 2019 at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City with Rev. Jeff Hawkins and Rev. Jimmy Lindsay officiating.

Interment: Family and Friends will meet at 10:15 AM, Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City to go in procession to the Mountain View Cemetery in Lake City for an 11:00 AM graveside service.

Hatmaker Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.



