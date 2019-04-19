Follow-up: Erb steps down as Finance Director, effective May 23rd

EDITOR’S NOTE: This story has been updated with a comment from Finance Committee Chairman Chuck Fritts.

Anderson County Finance Director Natalie Erb has submitted her resignation, effective May 23rd.

Erb’s letter was submitted Wednesday afternoon, and comes during what can generously be described as a frustrating budget process.

This budget cycle has proved to be frustrating in large part, because the county’s Budget Committee failed to thoroughly vet the fiscal requests of department heads and instead rubber-stamped all of the proposals brought before them, often with little to no discussion. The result is a budget that, as currently formed, would require a hefty property tax increase to fully fund.

Ms. Erb’s resignation letter mentions nothing about any discontent or frustration, rather she expressed her appreciation for having had the opportunity to “work for the county and serve the people of Anderson County.”

She called it a “privilege to work with and lead a dynamic team of professionals in the Finance Department.” Ms. Erb’s letter also calls her time in the Courthouse a “tremendous learning experience.”

Erb became Finance Director in May of 2016, hired for a position created by the Anderson County Finance Committee during the transition from the 1957 financial management laws to the 1981 law. The Finance Committee was also created by that switch, which proved controversial as it stripped the County Mayor’s office of many of its fiscal responsibilities. The switch also led to the resignations of two longtime county officials.

Finance Committee Chairman Chuck Fritts, in an email Friday morning, said that he has “called a Special Meeting of the Finance Committee for Monday April 29 at 3:30 in Room 312 to start discussion on a path forward. Our HR Director is being invited to start the process of advertising this position.”

We have reached out to Ms. Erb for a comment, but have not yet received a response.

We will continue to follow this story for you.

“Dear Anderson County Finance Committee:

Please accept this letter as notice of my resignation from the position of Finance Director. With this communication, I am giving notice that my last day of employment will be Thursday, May 23rd. I am offering this notice as a professional courtesy.

I appreciate the opportunity I have had to work for the county and serve the people of Anderson County. It has been a great privilege to work with and lead a dynamic team of professionals in the Finance Department. It has been a tremendous learning experience and I wish nothing but success for Anderson County.

Sincerely,

Natalie Erb”

In response to a listener’s question, the members of the Anderson County Budget Committee are Commissioners Denenberg, Fritts, Meredith, Scott, Smallridge, Vowell, Waddell, and White (Chairman).