Fire investigated as suspicious

A fire that destroyed an unoccupied mobile home is under investigation, according to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Department.

The fire on Leinart Lane was reported at around 8:30 pm Sunday by a neighbor who said he he’d been inside his home when he heard what he described as a “wooshing” sound and stepped outside to investigate. The caller said that he saw the center of the trailer located at 489 Leinart Lane on fire and that he heard what he said were popping sounds from inside the trailer. Firefighters were able to put the fire out, but it destroyed the single-wide trailer. The 911 caller told deputies that the house had been vacant for about a year after the previous tenant was arrested on drug charges. He also said that for the past couple of weeks, voices could be heard coming from the vicinity of the vacant trailer during the night-time hours and that the neighborhood had recently “had issues” with three juveniles whom he accused of trespassing and terrorizing neighbors’ pets with BB guns.

Due to the suspicious nature of the fire, the Criminal Investigation Division is now looking into its cause.