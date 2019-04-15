Fire damages roof, attic, injures no one

No one was injured in a Friday night house fire in the Medford community.

Anderson County Sheriff’s deputies, along with firefighters from the Medford Volunteer Fire Department, responded to 108 Luke Leinart Lane outside Rocky Top shortly after 10 pm Friday. When Deputy Adam Warren arrived on scene, he reported heavy smoke and flames showing through the roof.

The resident told emergency responders that she had been home alone watching television when her cable went out, and, a short time later, her neighbor ran over, knocked on her door and told her there were flames coming from her roof.

She made it out safely and firefighters say that the damage was mostly contained to the attic and roof area near the garage.

The cause of the fire was not immediately available, but will be investigated by the Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division.