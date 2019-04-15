Home / Local News / Fire damages roof, attic, injures no one

Fire damages roof, attic, injures no one

Jim Harris 1 day ago Local News Leave a comment 67 Views

No one was injured in a Friday night house fire in the Medford community.

Anderson County Sheriff’s deputies, along with firefighters from the Medford Volunteer Fire Department, responded to 108 Luke Leinart Lane outside Rocky Top shortly after 10 pm Friday. When Deputy Adam Warren arrived on scene, he reported heavy smoke and flames showing through the roof.

The resident told emergency responders that she had been home alone watching television when her cable went out, and, a short time later, her neighbor ran over, knocked on her door and told her there were flames coming from her roof.

She made it out safely and firefighters say that the damage was mostly contained to the attic and roof area near the garage.

The cause of the fire was not immediately available, but will be investigated by the Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

ASAP Youth Ambassadors gearing up for prom, graduation season

(ASAP of Anderson press release) This time of year high school students are looking forward …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2019 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.