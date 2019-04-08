Home / Obituaries / Edgar James Martin, 90

Edgar James Martin, 90

Edgar James Martin, 90, passed away on Saturday, April 6, 2019.  Edgar was born on November 4, 1928 to the late Theodore and Rosie Martin.  In addition to his parents, Edgar is preceded in death by Wife, Beulah Martin; and brothers, Bill and Otis Martin.

Edgar is survived by: Wife, Geraldine Carter of Clinton; Sons, Gary and wife Betty Martin of Clinton, and Mike and wife Debbie Martin of Batavia, Ohio; Sisters, Geraldine and husband Mike Lewis of Andersonville, and Ruth and husband Javan Chambers of Williamsburg, Ohio; Grandchildren, Jennifer Hatmaker, Jamie Martin, and Amy Byrd; Great-Grandchildren, Dylan Hatmaker, Aleah Hatmaker, and Abbigail Hatmaker. Edgar is also survived by several nieces and nephews. 

The family will receive friends at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 from 5-7 PM.  Interment will be held on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at 11 AM at Grandview Memorial Garden. 

Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.

