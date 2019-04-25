Earl Henderson Barton, age 87 of Norris, passed away Tuesday, April 23, 2019. Born August 29, 1931 to the late George and Lillian Barton. Earl was a member of First Baptist Church of Andersonville and Valley Masonic Lodge #383 in Andersonville. He was an Air Force veteran and retired from Union Carbide. He enjoyed coin collecting, metal detecting and ham radio.

Preceded in death by his wife, Sue Barton; daughter, Susan Barton; and son, David Barton.

Earl is survived by his children, Charles Thomas (Debbie) Barton, Robert Earl (Linda) Barton, Nancy Barton and Gloria Heffron; grandchildren, Charmin Brooks, Doug Barton, Adam Barton, Rodney Jennings, Daniel Barton, Jonah Heffron, Jenny Heffron, Kyle Barton, and Cory Barton; great-grandchildren, Austin Brooks, Hailey Brooks, Kasidee Barton, Emily Barton, Maddie Barton, Andrew Barton, Audrey Barton, Lydia Barton, Gunnar Barton, Eli Jennings, Jaxson Jennings, and Brooklyn Heffron.

The family would like to thank the residents of Pine Road for being long lasting good neighbors and friends.

The family will receive friends Friday, May 10, 2019 from 6-8 PM at First Baptist Church of Andersonville. In lieu of flowers, please send donation to Samaritan’s Purse, P.O. Box 3000; Boone, NC 28607 or online at www.samaritanspurse.org.

Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.